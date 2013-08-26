LOOK! Will Smith’s Facial Reaction To Miley Cyrus’ Performance LOL!!

Filed Under: miley cyrus speaks out, will smith family reaction, will smith miley cyrus, will smith reaction, will smith reaction to miley cryus goes viral
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: Robin Thicke and Miley Cyrus (R) perform onstage during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for MTV)

I guess even the most famous celebrities forget they are on T.V. sometimes and get caught giving a “Gross Face”.  Probably deserved, but still a HILARIOUS pic of Will Smith and his family reacting to Miley Cyrus’ MTV VMA performance.

CLICK HERE

BONUS!  “The 15 Weirdest and Craziest Things About Miley Cyrus’ MTV VMA Performance”.

Related articles

average joe fb1 LOOK! Will Smiths Facial Reaction To Miley Cyrus Performance LOL!! average joe twitter1 LOOK! Will Smiths Facial Reaction To Miley Cyrus Performance LOL!!
average joes weddingblog LOOK! Will Smiths Facial Reaction To Miley Cyrus Performance LOL!! average joe tail LOOK! Will Smiths Facial Reaction To Miley Cyrus Performance LOL!!
Comments

One Comment

  1. onblastxx says:
    August 26, 2013 at 10:29 am

    Reblogged this on On Blast.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Poses & PawsSign up for yoga with kittens this December!
Download The New Radio.Com App
Open Now: Magic Of Lights

Listen Live