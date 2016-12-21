Credit: Thinkstock

Put your best foot forward on New Year’s Eve with looks that will have you strutting your stuff right into the new year. It’s time to retire the sequins and ring in the new year with style. When choosing an outfit look for trendy textiles in velvet, silk or metallic. Stick to colors like burgundy, navy, champagne, gold and classic black. Check out these outfit suggestions for every occasion that will leave you with the title of “Best Dressed.”

Formal: If you’re attending a formal event it’s better to be overdressed than underdressed. For women, a floor length or midi dress will have you ready to impress. A long maxi dress in velvet is flattering for anyone looking to accentuate an hourglass figure while still looking polished. Try a burgundy maxi dress with gold heels and accessories to look like the belle of the ball. For a more laid back formal event or dinner, try a champagne colored midi tulle skirt with a long sleeve shirt, statement heels and bold necklace. This look is flattering on all body types, especially for apple and pear-shaped bodies. For the gentlemen out there, a tuxedo is always a good idea for a black tie event. To really make a statement, switch up your normal black suit jacket for a velvet sport coat. Keep the black tuxedo pants, white button up, black dress shoes, add a bow tie and you have achieved the perfect NYE look. Related: 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

Semi-Formal: If you plan on painting the town red for New Year’s Eve, ladies will wow in a textured gold cocktail dress. A black leather jacket, above the knee black boots and silver statement earrings will keep this cocktail dress on trend! For added warmth you can add black tights under the dress. Another great option for cocktail attire is a jumpsuit. Choose an all black one to create a slimming effect with a wrap v-neck, cold shoulder and cinched waste. For additional comfort, pair with bright flats or thick heeled shoes, a statement belt, dangling earrings and mismatched rings in a metallic of your choice. The well-dressed man can feel at ease with a suit jacket, button up, slacks and dress shoes. If you have a more laid back style but still need to follow a dress code try a prohibition era look. A monochrome ensemble with black suit pants, white button up, black dress shoes, black or white tie and black and white suspenders will give you just the look you need to get some heads turning in your direction.