Jeremiah Is A ‘Be The Match’, Match!

About this time last year, I was at a charity event that had a table registering people for the Be The Match Campaign. It was a simple cheek swab that was put in an envelope and sent off to be “scienced.” After it was properly scienced I figured I’d be put on a list and would never hear about it again.

Fast forward to October of last year when I received a call telling me that I was a match!



What is Be The Match?


Their mission is to deliver cures for blood cancers.  It is a community of donors, volunteers, health care professionals and researchers who deliver cures by helping patients get the life-saving marrow or umbilical cord blood transplant they need, including me!


The Be The Match Registry is the world’s largest and most diverse donor registry.  Every three minutes someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer.  70% of patients do not have a fully matched donor in their family, so they depend on donors like us.


So what does all this mean? My bone marrow will save someone’s life! That’s quite a thing to say, write down, or even talk about. By my simply swabbing my cheek I will help someone through possible one of the hardest things in their life.


Right now I’m now going through the process of donating my marrow to a woman who has Leukemia. I’ll have the procedure done very soon.


Putting yourself on the Be The Match registry is one of the easiest ways you can potentially save someone’s life and I encourage you to be like me and get on the list.




