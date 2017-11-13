A Wild Turkey Is On The Run In Cuyahoga Falls

If you’re in the Cuyahoga Falls area, and especially if you’re on a bike down there – beware.

This weekend, a wild turkey has been terrorizing people in the area. If you’re on a bike, you’re probably going to get chased (and boy those things are fast).

If you’re in a car, it’ll probably chase you too.

OMG. Watch as this turkey goes on a pre-Thanksgiving terror spree in Cuyahoga Falls.

Video: Courtesy of Lydia Fernandez pic.twitter.com/PZKHpmabmw — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) November 10, 2017

So what do you DO if this happens to you? Not much.

Just run, and run fast. The turkey has even become somewhat of a celebrity in the area, even if he pretty annoying. Most people just think that he is protesting Thanksgiving, which is just a little more than a week away.

Gobble gobble.