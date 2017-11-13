Barenaked Ladies Coming To Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

BARENAKED LADIES ANNOUNCE “LAST SUMMER ON EARTH 2018” TOUR

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS BETTER THAN EZRA AND KT TUNSTALL

WHEN: July 15, 2018

WHERE: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

TICKETS: On Sale Friday, November 17 at 10am

BARENAKED LADIES announce today their celebrated “Last Summer on Earth 2018” Tour with special guests Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall. “Last Summer on Earth 2018” Tour kicks off on June 1st wrapping up on July 15th. With each ticket purchased, fans receive a download of BNL’s new album FAKE NUDES! Tour dates listed below. #lsoe2018 #bnlbtektt

“The Last Summer on Earth tour is something we all really look forward to.” states Ed Robertson. “From its inception, it’s been about putting together great live acts to give the audience a great night out. 2018 is going to be a blast, because we’re touring with friends! Kevin Griffin from Better Than Ezra has been a songwriting collaborator for almost a decade and KT and I rocked together in Yukon Kornelius. This is going to be a great tour with lots of collaboration.”

BARENAKED LADIES premiere their 15th studio album FAKE NUDES today via Huffington Post. FAKE NUDES builds off the band’s harmony-rich hybrid of folk and pop/rock and pushes into more eclectic sonic terrain marking the bands most dynamic record to date. FAKE NUDES is available November 17th on Vanguard Records or pre-order now.

VIP ticket pre-sale begins tomorrow, November 14th with Citi and Spotify pre-sales available Wednesday, November 15th. Local/Ticketmaster pre-sales start Thursday, November 16th and Public ticket sales Friday, November 17th at 10am local time. For more information visit http://www.barenakedladies.com.

Citi® is the official pre-sale credit card of the “Last Summer on Earth 2018” Tour. As such, Citi® card members will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, November 15 at 10AM local through Thursday, November 16 at 10PM through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete Citi pre-sale details visit http://www.citiprivatepass.com.