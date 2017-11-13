DIY Wine Bottle Christmas Tree

Filed Under: Christmas
Photo by Stephen Morton/Getty Images

If you’re anything like me, you go through your fair-share of wine and the empty bottles & corks sure add up. I’ve seen tons of crafts that have inspired gifts and decorations using corks, but it’s rare I find something to do with my empty bottles.

However, a new trend that I spotted on Instagram has given me some serious craft-envy. Move over, Douglas Fir, we have a more exciting tradition to start.

Brilliant way to recycle your wine bottles- #winebottlechristmastree #christmas #christmasdecor #christmastree

A post shared by Jaime Luongo (@queen_bee_real_estate) on

If you hang onto your empty bottles, this should be a breeze. If not, well, you have plenty of time to work on growing your collection. 😉

Learn more here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Poses & PawsSign up for yoga with kittens this December!
Download The New Radio.Com App
Magic Of Lights

Listen Live