Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Lineup Is Here

Freeform has unveiled its 25 Days of Christmas lineup and it’s filled with all your new holiday classics!

For a day-by-day view of the schedule, click here.

Here’s some of the highlights! Click the link for a full schedule.

Friday, December 1 7:05pm/6:05c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9:15pm/8:15c Elf

11:25pm/10:25c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

1:30am/12:30c Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

Saturday, December 2 9:10pm/8:10c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:50pm/10:50c The Polar Express

Sunday, December 3 8:45pm/7:45c The Santa Clause

10:50pm/9:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:55am/11:55c Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town

Friday, December 8 Disney Pixar’s Toy Story Marathon 4:50pm/3:50c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story

6:50pm/5:50c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2

9pm/8c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3

11:30pm/10:30c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot

12am/11c Arthur Christmas

Saturday, December 9 Santa Clause Double Feature 6:25pm/5:25c The Santa Clause

8:35pm/7:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

10:45pm/9:45c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12:55am/11:55c Jack Frost (1979)

Tuesday, December 12 2:20pm/1:20c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4pm/3c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Sunday, December 17 8:15pm/7:15c Disney’s Frozen

10:45pm/9:45c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12:55am/11:55c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Friday, December 22 1:15pm/12:15c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2:20pm/1:20c The Year Without a Santa Claus

3:20pm/2:20c Arthur Christmas

Sunday, December 24 11:25pm/10:25c The Santa Clause

1:30am/12:30c ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas