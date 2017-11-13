Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Lineup Is Here

Freeform has unveiled its 25 Days of Christmas lineup and it’s filled with all your new holiday classics!
For a day-by-day view of the schedule, click here.
Here’s some of the highlights! Click the link for a full schedule.
Friday, December 1
- 7:05pm/6:05c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 9:15pm/8:15c Elf
- 11:25pm/10:25c Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 1:30am/12:30c Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
Saturday, December 2
- 9:10pm/8:10c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 11:50pm/10:50c The Polar Express
Sunday, December 3
- 8:45pm/7:45c The Santa Clause
- 10:50pm/9:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 12:55am/11:55c Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
Friday, December 8
Disney Pixar’s Toy Story Marathon
- 4:50pm/3:50c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story
- 6:50pm/5:50c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2
- 9pm/8c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3
- 11:30pm/10:30c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot
- 12am/11c Arthur Christmas
Saturday, December 9
Santa Clause Double Feature
- 6:25pm/5:25c The Santa Clause
- 8:35pm/7:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 10:45pm/9:45c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 12:55am/11:55c Jack Frost (1979)
Tuesday, December 12
- 2:20pm/1:20c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4pm/3c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Sunday, December 17
- 8:15pm/7:15c Disney’s Frozen
- 10:45pm/9:45c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 12:55am/11:55c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
Friday, December 22
- 1:15pm/12:15c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 2:20pm/1:20c The Year Without a Santa Claus
- 3:20pm/2:20c Arthur Christmas
Sunday, December 24
- 11:25pm/10:25c The Santa Clause
- 1:30am/12:30c ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
Monday, December 25
- 7am/6c Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
- 7:30am/6:30c Disney’s Prep & Landing
- 8am/7c Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- 8:30am/7:30c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 11am/10c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12:35pm/11:35c The Polar Express
- 2:35pm/1:35c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 4:45pm/3:45c The Santa Clause
- 6:45pm/5:45c Elf
- 8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 12am/11c Four Christmases