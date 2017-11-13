Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Lineup Is Here

Filed Under: Christams
401740 02: ***EXCLUSIVE*** Actors Elizabeth Mitchell and Tim Allen act in a scene on the set of their upcoming film, "Mrs. Clause: The Santa Clause 2" February 28, 2002 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

Freeform has unveiled its 25 Days of Christmas lineup and it’s filled with all your new holiday classics!

For a day-by-day view of the schedule, click here.

Here’s some of the highlights! Click the link for a full schedule.

Friday, December 1

  • 7:05pm/6:05c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  • 9:15pm/8:15c Elf
  • 11:25pm/10:25c Disney’s A Christmas Carol
  • 1:30am/12:30c Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

Saturday, December 2

  • 9:10pm/8:10c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
  • 11:50pm/10:50c The Polar Express

Sunday, December 3

  • 8:45pm/7:45c The Santa Clause
  • 10:50pm/9:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
  • 12:55am/11:55c Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town

Friday, December 8

Disney Pixar’s Toy Story Marathon

  • 4:50pm/3:50c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story
  • 6:50pm/5:50c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2
  • 9pm/8c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3
  • 11:30pm/10:30c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot
  • 12am/11c Arthur Christmas

Saturday, December 9

Santa Clause Double Feature

  • 6:25pm/5:25c The Santa Clause
  • 8:35pm/7:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
  • 10:45pm/9:45c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  • 12:55am/11:55c Jack Frost (1979)

Tuesday, December 12

  • 2:20pm/1:20c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 4pm/3c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Sunday, December 17

  • 8:15pm/7:15c Disney’s Frozen
  • 10:45pm/9:45c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  • 12:55am/11:55c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Friday, December 22

  • 1:15pm/12:15c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
  • 2:20pm/1:20c The Year Without a Santa Claus
  • 3:20pm/2:20c Arthur Christmas

Sunday, December 24

  • 11:25pm/10:25c The Santa Clause
  • 1:30am/12:30c ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Monday, December 25

  • 7am/6c Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
  • 7:30am/6:30c Disney’s Prep & Landing
  • 8am/7c Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
  • 8:30am/7:30c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
  • 11am/10c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 12:35pm/11:35c The Polar Express
  • 2:35pm/1:35c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  • 4:45pm/3:45c The Santa Clause
  • 6:45pm/5:45c Elf
  • 8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  • 12am/11c Four Christmases

