It was a big weekend for Taylor Swift with the release of her album reputation.

She sold over 700,000 records!

To promote the album, what better way to do it than to perform some tracks from the new album on SNL?

By the way, it comes just shortly after she won a CMA award for “Song Of The Year.”

Naturally, she killed it, and the album sounds even better live.

For her second song, Taylor did a stripped down rendition on “Call It What You Want.”