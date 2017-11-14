Britney Spears Winner Of Multiple Vegas Awards

Remember Britney Spears? Everyone does, especially in Vegas apparently. Just recently, she pulled in 4, yes FOUR Vegas honors including Best Resident Performer, Best Production Show, Best Bachelorette Party and Best Bachelor Party. Which is a pretty big deal considering some of the other big names that reside there.

Wow!!! So honored to be named Best Resident Performer, Best Production Show, Best Bachelorette Party and Best Bachelor Party!! Thank you so much to everyone who voted for #PieceOfMe!!! 💗✨ #BOLV2017 @TheBestOfLV pic.twitter.com/37wjVtgh8y — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 13, 2017

Spears has been entertaining the desert since 2013 – and the awards come at a unique time, a time she is thinking of wrapping up her show and moving on.

“We are done with this show, and our next move is undecided. We are still talking with Caesars Entertainment and other interested parties in Las Vegas. Anything is possible. We have made zero decisions. We expect a lot of interest from all parties. Britney basically sells out every show, and she loves Las Vegas, she loves performing in Vegas, and Vegas is a possibility going forward.” – Jeff Raymond, Spear’s publicist.

That was 7 months ago. Maybe now she’ll reconsider.