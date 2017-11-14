Independence McDonalds Makes Headlines Online

We all know about it, but never really think about it. You know, that REALLY fancy McDonalds over in Independence. It has been a staple for some time now, with it’s two stories and chandeliers. However no, it’s internet famous, as it topped a popular sub-reddit, “Evil Buildings.”
Most people have some memory of the place, even if it’s just driving by, wondering why on Earth there is a two-story McDonalds.
But don’t worry, people on the internet really do know how to weed through all of the junk – and bring us all back to reality.
Have you been there? If not… you should! It really is a unique experience. Though…don’t think it’s “evil.”
