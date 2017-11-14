Independence McDonalds Makes Headlines Online

We all know about it, but never really think about it. You know, that REALLY fancy McDonalds over in Independence. It has been a staple for some time now, with it’s two stories and chandeliers. However no, it’s internet famous, as it topped a popular sub-reddit, “Evil Buildings.”

Have you ever seen a prettier McD's?? I know I haven't! A post shared by Michelle Whitlow (@24olivestreet) on Aug 15, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

Most people have some memory of the place, even if it’s just driving by, wondering why on Earth there is a two-story McDonalds.

So I just had the privilege to eat at a two-story McDonalds….. WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON!!!!! A post shared by Colten Fox (@colten_fox3) on Mar 5, 2016 at 6:31pm PST

But don’t worry, people on the internet really do know how to weed through all of the junk – and bring us all back to reality.

Have you been there? If not… you should! It really is a unique experience. Though…don’t think it’s “evil.”

A #McDonald's with a chandelier and an upstairs. I'm actually surprised that they don't have waitresses and a hostess. Wow. #ItsGonnaBeA30to45minuteWait #HowManyInYourParty #YourServerWillBeRightWithYou #WillThatBeSmokingOrNonSmoking? A post shared by Mr Dantzler (@mr_dantzler) on Dec 4, 2014 at 10:53am PST

