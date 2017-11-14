Independence McDonalds Makes Headlines Online

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: McDonald's
Getty Images

We all know about it, but never really think about it.  You know, that REALLY fancy McDonalds over in Independence.  It has been a staple for some time now, with it’s two stories and chandeliers.  However no, it’s internet famous, as it topped a popular sub-reddit, “Evil Buildings.”

Have you ever seen a prettier McD's?? I know I haven't!

A post shared by Michelle Whitlow (@24olivestreet) on

Most people have some memory of the place, even if it’s just driving by, wondering why on Earth there is a two-story McDonalds.

Comment from discussion tonguejack-a-shitbox’s comment from discussion "Where the 1% get their Big Mac".

Comment from discussion CajunTurkey’s comment from discussion "Where the 1% get their Big Mac".

 

So I just had the privilege to eat at a two-story McDonalds….. WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON!!!!!

A post shared by Colten Fox (@colten_fox3) on

But don’t worry, people on the internet really do know how to weed through all of the junk – and bring us all back to reality.

Comment from discussion asdfKyosukeee’s comment from discussion "Where the 1% get their Big Mac".

Comment from discussion ShwingDangDingle’s comment from discussion "Where the 1% get their Big Mac".

Have you been there?  If not… you should!  It really is a unique experience.  Though…don’t think it’s “evil.”

More here.

 

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Poses & PawsSign up for yoga with kittens this December!
Download The New Radio.Com App
Magic Of Lights

Listen Live