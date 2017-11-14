The First Hijab-Wearing Barbie Is Coming In 2019

By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Barbie, Ibtihaj Muhammad, mattel, Olympics
Mattel has unveiled the first-ever hijab-wearing Barbie doll, designed after Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad, who was the first Olympic athlete to compete wearing a hijab at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The one-of-a-kind doll made its debut at Glamour’s Women of the Year Live Summit on Monday, as the latest doll in the “Shero” line, an initiative that celebrates women breaking boundaries.

The line already includes dolls designed after Ashley Graham, Zendaya, Kristin Chenoweth, Emmy Rossum, Misty Copeland and Ava DuVernay.

“To be included in this conversation is very humbling and I’m over the moon about this whole thing,” Muhammad said.

The Olympic fencer — who won bronze as part of Team USA last year — worked with Mattel to design the doll. It will be released in the fall of 2019.

