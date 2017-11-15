“Are You Afraid Of The Dark” Is Getting Its Own Movie

By Paul Laux
The 90s really were a different time.  The days when it was okay to have shows that actually scared the heck out of kids – and honestly even some adults too.

“Are You Afraid Of The Dark” was one of those shows, and a series that people have been begging to either come back, or get turned into a movie ever since its 6 year run, ending in 1996.

Well now, the later has happened, and it will be hitting the big screens sooner than you think.  Also, the movie won’t lack big names, with Gary Dauberman (the screenwriter for ‘IT’) already joining the crew.

One of the things that made the show great was not it never held back when trying to scare kids, and apparently that is one thing the movie writers promise to keep.

Stay spooky.

