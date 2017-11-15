Blake Shelton Named Sexiest Man Alive

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: blake shelton
(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Blake Shelton really has had one fantastic career, but probably now one of his  highlights is being named “Sexiest Man Alive” by PEOPLE.

He has tried to remain humble about it, but now his girlfriend Gwen Stefani (much younger girlfriend) is telling him to accept it, and take it for what it is.

“She goes, ‘Listen to me, you’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and just live in the moment,” Shelton says of his “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”

One of his favorite parts about it?  He gets to rub it in Adam Levines face – who won the award in 2013.

More here.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Poses & PawsSign up for yoga with kittens this December!
Download The New Radio.Com App
Magic Of Lights

Listen Live