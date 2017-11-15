Blake Shelton Named Sexiest Man Alive

Blake Shelton really has had one fantastic career, but probably now one of his highlights is being named “Sexiest Man Alive” by PEOPLE.

He has tried to remain humble about it, but now his girlfriend Gwen Stefani (much younger girlfriend) is telling him to accept it, and take it for what it is.

“She goes, ‘Listen to me, you’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and just live in the moment,” Shelton says of his “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”

STOP HATERS! Blake Shelton is the sexiest man alive! Also, my favorite meal is a room temp bologna sandwich with a cup of piping hot fruit punch. — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) November 15, 2017

One of his favorite parts about it? He gets to rub it in Adam Levines face – who won the award in 2013.

