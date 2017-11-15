License Plate Scanners Are Coming To Cuyahoga County

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: license pl;ate
Photo: Dave Thompson / Getty Images

Bye bye speed cameras, hello license plate scanners!  Don’t worry, they aren’t meant to be used for the same thing.  Regardless, people aren’t happy about it.

The places they are going to start first? Cleveland Heights, Euclid, Fairview Park, Garfield Heights, Independence, Lakewood, Lyndhurst, Maple Heights, Mayfield Heights, North Olmsted, Olmsted Township, Orange, Parma, Shaker Heights, Solon, South Euclid, Strongsville and Woodmere.

So what do these cameras do exactly?  The concept is simple, all license plates are put into a database, and the cameras are able to scan and look for a plate at any given time.  This information could be crucial to stopping crime, preventing crime, and even helping out with thing such as abducted children.  Still, the ACLU is saying HOLD UP.

The biggest part making people scratch their head is that cities are not legally obligated to put up signs informing people cameras are in use.  Also, it’s going to cost about $900,000 to get the things up and running – they will be up by June 30th, 2018.

More here.

