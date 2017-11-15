Stove Top Is Offering Stuffing-Themed “Thanksgiving Pants”

By Aly Tanner
(Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Stove Top is celebrating Thanksgiving with an unusual product — expanding pants featuring a design inspired by their stuffing.

The company released a tongue-in-cheek ad for its very-real “Thanksgiving Dinner Pants,” which bear the image of stuffing on their elastic waistbands. The pockets are also lined with stuffing-printed fabric.

The $19.98 pants are designed to stretch to up to twice their normal size to accommodate Thanksgiving over-eaters.

The parody infomercial advertising the pants says the stretching waistband is “based on the same technology used in astronauts’ underpants.”

Stove Top isn’t the first food company to debut themed clothing — Taco Bell, McDonald’s, and KFC have all come out with lines — but they’re taking it a step further, donating $10,000 of the proceeds to Feeding America.

