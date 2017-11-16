Browns “Perfect Season Parade 2.0” Paperwork Has Been Submitted

As it stands, the Cleveland Browns are staring down a 0-9 record, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get any better any time soon.

So again, the city of Cleveland has united to plan for this glorious event – that is if the Browns can pull off the perfect 0-16 season. This coming even after the Browns were preseason champions.

Congratulations to the Cleveland @Browns, The AFC North Preseason Champions! pic.twitter.com/9DLisK5scC — Last Jedi Mikey (@JMikeyMania) September 3, 2017

If you remember last year, the Browns almost pulled it off, but ended up winning on Christmas Eve.

Right now the parade is set for January 6th – but if the Browns win, all the money raised goes to the Cleveland Food Bank.