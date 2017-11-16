Browns “Perfect Season Parade 2.0” Paperwork Has Been Submitted

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns
DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 12: Kenny Britt #18 of the Cleveland Browns scores a touchdown against Glover Quin #27 of the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Ford Field on November 12, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

As it stands, the Cleveland Browns are staring down a 0-9 record, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get any better any time soon.

So again, the city of Cleveland has united to plan for this glorious event – that is if the Browns can pull off the perfect 0-16 season. This coming even after the Browns were preseason champions.

If you remember last year, the Browns almost pulled it off, but ended up winning on Christmas Eve.

Right now the parade is set for January 6th – but if the Browns win, all the money raised goes to the Cleveland Food Bank.

