Kevin Love Appeared In A Banana Republic Photo Shoot

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Kevin Love
BOSTON, MA - MAY 17: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the second half against the Boston Celtics during Game One of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 17, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Ladies, there is some news about Kevin Love that you might be interested in. If you didn’t hear, Kevin Love took part in a Banana Republic photo shoot, because he’s an ambassador for the brand.

His girlfriend Katie Bock, who is a supermodel, also joined him in the photo shoot.

Some thought these were great, others just like to make fun, and point out the fact that it’s actually really hard to get a suit in his size.

You can check out the whole shoot here.

Also, he made a commercial, if you were really wondering.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Poses & PawsSign up for yoga with kittens this December!
Download The New Radio.Com App
Magic Of Lights

Listen Live