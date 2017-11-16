Kevin Love Appeared In A Banana Republic Photo Shoot

Ladies, there is some news about Kevin Love that you might be interested in. If you didn’t hear, Kevin Love took part in a Banana Republic photo shoot, because he’s an ambassador for the brand.

His girlfriend Katie Bock, who is a supermodel, also joined him in the photo shoot.

Just saw Kevin Love’s Banana Republic shoot and suddenly I am a Cavaliers fan pic.twitter.com/h7fIqCId8S — Tori (@ToriAulick) November 12, 2017

Some thought these were great, others just like to make fun, and point out the fact that it’s actually really hard to get a suit in his size.

Rest of the @cavs cheering on the @Indians, meanwhile @kevinlove out there tryin to think of his next Banana Republic pose pic.twitter.com/ShhFVS5RGO — Nick Hawks (@nickhawks411) October 6, 2017

Why Kevin Love look like he work at banana republic pic.twitter.com/z1g3QAHA9j — Kyle Radloff (@Kradloff_13) September 22, 2017

You can check out the whole shoot here.

Also, he made a commercial, if you were really wondering.