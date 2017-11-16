Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Wish Is To Go Grocery Shopping

It’s weird being a celebrity, especially when most of your life has been just that.

When you’re that famous, it really is hard to do normal things, like go to Chipotle, or even grocery shop.

For Kim Kardashian’s birthday, she wants to do just that — grocery shop.

Of course since she is so famous, she literally has to close a store to do it, so she doesn’t really get the entire experience of getting hit by a kid who is pushing a cart – or waiting 39 minutes for a lane to open so you actually check out.