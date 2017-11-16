LIST* The Favorite Thanksgiving Food In Each State

As folks sit down to their Thanksgiving meal next week, many will expect to see certain things on the table. In fact, for some it isn’t Thanksgiving without certain dishes, like say stuffing of sweet potato pie.
A new map details the favorite Thanksgiving food by state, based on the most frequently searched recipes on three popular sites between November 1st and Thanksgiving Day of 2016.
Of course this isn’t proof folks are making the dishes for Thanksgiving, but some of the popular food items may be a bit surprising:
Alabama — Sausage balls
Alaska — Cinnamon rolls
Arizona — Shrimp
Arkansas — Chicken and dumplings
California — Macaroni and cheese
Colorado — Cranberry sauce
Connecticut — Butternut
Delaware — Sweet potato casserole
Florida — Pumpkin cheese cake
Georgia — Sweet potato caserole
Hawaii — Crescent recipes
Idaho — Biscuits
Illinois — Mashed potatoes
Indiana — Peanut butter cookies
…
Ohio — Buffalo chicken dip (??????????)