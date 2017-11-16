LIST* The Favorite Thanksgiving Food In Each State

As folks sit down to their Thanksgiving meal next week, many will expect to see certain things on the table. In fact, for some it isn’t Thanksgiving without certain dishes, like say stuffing of sweet potato pie.

A new map details the favorite Thanksgiving food by state, based on the most frequently searched recipes on three popular sites between November 1st and Thanksgiving Day of 2016.

Of course this isn’t proof folks are making the dishes for Thanksgiving, but some of the popular food items may be a bit surprising:

Alabama — Sausage balls

Alaska — Cinnamon rolls

Arizona — Shrimp

Arkansas — Chicken and dumplings

California — Macaroni and cheese

Colorado — Cranberry sauce

Connecticut — Butternut

Delaware — Sweet potato casserole

Florida — Pumpkin cheese cake

Georgia — Sweet potato caserole

Hawaii — Crescent recipes

Idaho — Biscuits

Illinois — Mashed potatoes

Indiana — Peanut butter cookies

…

Ohio — Buffalo chicken dip (??????????)

