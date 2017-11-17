Predictions For Amazon’s Second Headquarters Are Intriguing

Previously on Amazon’s growing market, the company announced that they would be opening a second headquarters. Cities around the countries entered the competition, hoping to sink their hands into the digital market’s need for large growing space.

Sperling’s Best Places worked hard to craft a formula using researchers, pundits, publication and urban specialists to develop this top ten list of the most likely cities to be chosen.

1. Atlanta

2. Boston

3. Chicago

4. Philadelphia

5. Washington, D.C.

6. Austin

7. Dallas

8. Denver

9. New York City

10. Raleigh

Cleveland came in at #40 while our neighbors Cincinnati and Columbus came in at #29 and #35 respectively.

“Experts are clearly favoring Atlanta, according to our analysis,” says Bert Sperling, “Boston and Chicago are close behind, but Amazon may very well make an unexpected pick for their new HQ2. As several pundits have pointed out, finding a metropolitan area that meets all Amazon’s criteria is not only difficult, but impossible. And the HQ2 project is such a massive scale, that it can transform an area, adding missing infrastructure to meet its needs. In this unique case, conventional thinking may be a disadvantage. I expect to be surprised.”

Check out their Google spreadsheet which shows how they analyzed the cities.

Six groups put Atlanta in the lead because they believed the city was large enough to take in the large amount of 50,000 new workers, the large international airport and the cost of living.

Amazon was looking for a metro population of at least one minute, a major airport, a business culture, great mass transportation, an excellent labor pool, diversity, low cost of living and a high standard of life.