What’s Up This Weekend In Cleveland – November 17th

The Crocker Park Tree Lighting is happening tomorrow, Saturday November 18th from 5-7:30pm. There will be live performances, activites and of course the chance to eat and drink. And it will be magical to see a 50 foot tree come to light! Check out more details at CrockerPark.com.

Wicked is back in town and it’s probably the perfect thing to do with your girlfriend, a gaggle of your gal pals or even if you just want to see some excellent colorful live action! Check out tickets at playhousesquare.org.

The IX Christmas Connection is also happening this weekend! This is the place to be for cutting-edge Christmas decorations and gifts, and you never know what kind of stuff you’ll come across! Check out more details here.

The Browns probably will lose against Jacksonville BUT it could still be a fun opportunity to day drink! Check out tickets at clevelandbrowns.com.

Or, you can spend your Sunday as a winner and see comedian Nick Offerman live at Connor Palace on November 19th. He’s best known for playing ‘Ron’ on Parks and Recreation. More details here.