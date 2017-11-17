Win A $50 Gift Card To Great Northern Plazas

Filed Under: Contests
Q104's Kelly McMann appears at Westfield Great Northern Mall for Malarkey at the Mall.

Listen 4 times daily to play Q104’s 4 Question Quiz to win a $50 gift card to Great Northern Plazas.

We’ll ask 4 questions. Get them right, you’ll be win a $50 gift card! Get them wrong, we’ll tell you how many you answered correctly and we’ll ask the same questions next time.

Keep track of the questions and answers to make it easier to win!

Listen at the winning times of 7:40 am, 11:40 am, 2:40 pm, and 4:40 pm. Call in at 216-578-0104!

Great Northern Plaza is the perfect place to  start your Black Friday shopping!

They have everything you need —Best Buy, Jo-Ann, Bed Bath & Beyond, and more — for unbeatable deals! Why shop anywhere else?

Follow Great Northern Plazas on Facebook for more deals.

