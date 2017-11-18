Top 20 Cleveland Countdown November 18, 2017

1. Thunder-Imagine Dragons
2. Perfect-Ed Sheeran
3. Feel It Still-Portugal. The Man
4. Praying-Kesha
5. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 f/SZA
6. What About Us-P!nk
7. 1-800-273-8255-Logic f/ Alessia Cara and Khalid
8. Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson
9. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato
10. Havana-Camila Cabello
11. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
12. Too Good at Goodbyes-Sam Smith
13. …Ready For It?-Taylor Swift
14. Miles-Phillip Phillips
15. New Rules-Dua Lipa
16. Good Times-All Time Low
17. Bad At Love-Halsey
18. Strip The Down-Liam Payne
19. One Foot-Walk the Moon
20. How Long-Charlie Puth
Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.