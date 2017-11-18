Top 20 Cleveland Countdown November 18, 2017

1. Thunder-Imagine Dragons

2. Perfect-Ed Sheeran

3. Feel It Still-Portugal. The Man

4. Praying-Kesha

5. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 f/SZA

6. What About Us-P!nk

7. 1-800-273-8255-Logic f/ Alessia Cara and Khalid

8. Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson

9. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato

10. Havana-Camila Cabello

11. Slow Hands-Niall Horan

12. Too Good at Goodbyes-Sam Smith

13. …Ready For It?-Taylor Swift

14. Miles-Phillip Phillips

15. New Rules-Dua Lipa

16. Good Times-All Time Low

17. Bad At Love-Halsey

18. Strip The Down-Liam Payne

19. One Foot-Walk the Moon

20. How Long-Charlie Puth

Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.