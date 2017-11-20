‘Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard Just Signed A Record Deal

via Uproxx —

While earning legions of fans as Mike Wheeler on the massively popular Netflix show might be his biggest priority, it looks like his music career might be taking off, too.

Wolfhard’s Vancouver-based band, Calpurnia, just announced that they have signed to Canadian label Royal Mountain Records, home of such artists as Mac DeMarco, Alvvays, Pup, Ought, and White Reaper.

It’s not bad company to be in, and Wolfhard recognized that in the statement he released:

“It is so sweet that we have such a good team at Royal Mountain Records. I love everyone on it. I’m extremely excited to record our EP with Cadien Lake James. Not only is he in one of my favorite bands of all time, and recorded some of my favorite songs, but he is also the sweetest guy ever. Thanks everyone so much who helped us out along the way, it means the world. <3”

What can’t Mike Wheeler do? Except maybe, defeat the demogorgons…