Want To Meet Santa? Get An Appointment

More than anyone else this time of year, Santa is a huge celeb. So much so, you’ll have to actually make an appointment to meet him… in NYC that is.

Starting Monday, families can go online to sign up for a time slot from 30 minutes to five days in advance at @Macys flagship storehttps://t.co/07qMv6k7a4 — Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) November 20, 2017

In the past, people have waited hours, yes HOURS to see Jolly St. Nick, and it has gotten so ridiculous, Santa (and Macys) have decided that maybe it’ll be better to get that appointment – and it really is a good idea.

You can get an appointment from 5 days, to 30 minutes in advance, all to help you avoid the line, shop more, and not have to deal with screaming kids waiting hours for the picture.

There is only one rule – don’t be late.

