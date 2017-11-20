Want To Meet Santa? Get An Appointment

By Paul Laux
More than anyone else this time of year, Santa is a huge celeb.  So much so, you’ll have to actually make an appointment to meet him… in NYC that is.

In the past, people have waited hours, yes HOURS to see Jolly St. Nick, and it has gotten so ridiculous, Santa (and Macys) have decided that maybe it’ll be better to get that appointment – and it really is a good idea.

You can get an appointment from 5 days, to 30 minutes in advance, all to help you avoid the line, shop more, and not have to deal with screaming kids waiting hours for the picture.

There is only one rule – don’t be late.

More here.

