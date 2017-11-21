Pringles Creates Thanksgiving Flavored Chips

Pringles is going where no chips have gone before.

The makers of Pringles have created an entire Thanksgiving meal of stackable potato chips this year.

“USA Today” reports Pringles’ new Thanksgiving “dinner” chips has eight flavors of chips, including turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, creamed corn, green bean casserole, mac and cheese and pumpkin pie.

The chips don’t come in the usual Pringles’ can. These chips come in a TV-dinner style tray with separate sections for the different flavored chips.

