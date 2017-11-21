USA Today Gives Cleveland Heights Store Black Friday Honors

Black Friday is only a few days away!

You only have a couple days to get ready for the whole thing, and according to USA Today, one of the best places you can shop is right here in Cleveland.

Special thanks to The Cats on Holiday Trio for performing for our 25th Anniversary Celebration. pic.twitter.com/hIkU2k9Srn — BigFunToyStore (@BigFunCleveland) April 3, 2016

If you head over to Cleveland Heights, Big Fun Toy Store will be waiting for you, and according to them, the best place in Ohio.

For a lot of people they get transformed into a kid. And for those of us who really enjoyed our childhood, “it’s a nice departure from the stress of adulthood,” said owner Steve Presser.

It’s safe to say we will see you on Friday! https://t.co/fKIqEmWuEH — BigFunToyStore (@BigFunCleveland) November 20, 2017

You can find almost anything toy related in the shop, so check it out!

