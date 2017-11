During Jay_Z’s Cleveland show on Sunday night, he slowed everything to a halt to inspire a young fan, enter her life, and give her a lot of confidence.

#444Tour JAY-Z's spontaneous conversation with a 9 year old girl: "At this very moment America is way more sexist than they are racist, but you young lady, you got the potential to be the next president of the United States, you believe that." ❤ 📽: @naptural_mae pic.twitter.com/YxLUWdCNSV — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) November 20, 2017

The crowd really took to it, and it was a great moment for everyone in the room. Who knows, he might have just, indeed, inspired the next president.

