The Best Parties Around On Thanksgiving Eve

Thanksgiving, a holiday all about family, and spending time with them.

No wonder the night before is one of the biggest drinking holidays of the year…

Sooooo, here are some of the best places in CLE that you can hang out, and prep yourself for all of the political arguments you’re going to get into with your uncle.

Granite City Food & Brewery, 24519 Cedar Road, Lyndhurst

The annual soiree hosted by Arnold Hines and Terry Travis is a highlight in the Barland – a holiday cocktail party where you can dress up and chill with friends over conversation and music. 10 p.m. $20-$25. themartiniexperience.com. (Photo by John Petkovic, The Plain Dealer)

Spread some craft beer holiday cheer! Every $25 in gift cards purchased gets you a $5 bonus card. Stop in and buy yours today! pic.twitter.com/tvVp0umpB8 — Granite City Brewery (@gcfb) November 22, 2017

Twist Social Club, 11633 Clifton Boulevard, Cleveland

DJ Mike Filly will spin the tunes at the West Side spot, which that manages to shoehorn all kinds of vibes and crowds into one place. In other words, you can dance if you want to, or sip cocktails into the morning or chill at the bar. 10 p.m. Free.

Now That’s Class, 11213 Detroit Rd, Cleveland

Break out the Doc Martens and dust off your KMFDM records and dance like the drum machine on “Blue Monday.” Woohoo, it’s the Nine of Clubs Reunion. The soiree brings together the regulars and DJs of the popular 1980s alternative dance club in the Warehouse District (or people that just want to go back to a place they’ve heard about).

Yorktown Lanes, 6218 Pearl Road, Parma Heights

Get ready to having the stuffing beat out of you with this punk bash. Yes, Parma’s own FYPM will stomp and rage on the stage. Joining in are the Public Squares (killer disc coming out soon), Lacerate, Punching Moses and Puppet Regime. Whoa, Yorktown will also be doing bowling, food specials and DJs.

