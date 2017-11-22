Uber Caught Hiding Hack From Users

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Uber
(Photo Illustration by David Ramos/Getty Images)

If it couldn’t get any worse for the ride sharing company – remember Travis Kalanick who stepped down after a fury of sexual harassment claims against the company – they found themselves in hot water AGAIN after a recent hack.  Though the hack wasn’t the real issue.

Last year, as we are just finding out, Uber was hacked – leaving 57 million people’s information at risk.  Legally, Uber has to inform the government, and it’s users.  However, instead they paid the hackers off to the tune of $100,000 do delete the data and keep it quiet.

Not good.

“None of this should have happened, and I will not make excuses for it,” Dara Khosrowshahi, the new CEO. “We are changing the way we do business.”

Hard to tell how the company will be affected, but it’ll probably be down in the count for some time.

More here.

