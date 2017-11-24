Win Janet Jackson Tickets

Listen 4 times daily to play Q104’s 4 Question Quiz to win tickets to see Janet Jackson at Quicken Loans Arena on December 3rd.

We’ll ask 4 questions. Get them right, you’ll be win a pair of tickets to see Janet Jackson! Get them wrong, we’ll tell you how many you answered correctly and we’ll ask the same questions next time.

Keep track of the questions and answers to make it easier to win!

Listen at the winning times of 7:40 am, 11:40 am, 2:40 pm, and 4:40 pm. Call in at 216-578-0104!

 

Tickets for the Janet Jackson show are still available at livenation.com.

