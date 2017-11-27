BREAKING NEWS: Prince Harry Is Engaged!

Breaking news with Britian’s royal family!

Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle were rumored to be engaged but the rumor is now officially fact! Prince Harry said he is ‘delighted’ to announce the engagement. Kensington Palace confirmed the news, and the wedding is expected to take place this upcoming spring. Plans are going to be revealed “in due course.”

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are “delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness”. Prince William and Kate Middleton said they’re “very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.”

Prince Harry is engaged to Meghan Markle! The wedding is expected to take place this spring https://t.co/cxIs9EczLq pic.twitter.com/4QXUnzEJ9P — buzzfeed.com/shopping (@BuzzFeed) November 27, 2017

The couple has been dating since last 2016 and their relationship was confirmed when they were in public together this September.