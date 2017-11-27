Here’s A Recap Of The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant

Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned the new Miss Universe last night in the annual pageant which took place in Las Vegas.

Miss South Africa hopes to use her voice to help with her homeland’s social issues.

“HIV/AIDS is a very big problem in my country South Africa,” she said prior to the pageant . “So I hope to stand as an advocate for that.”

22-year-old Nel-Peters beat out 91 other women from all over the world, the largest number of contestants to date. New representatives included a Miss Laos, Nepal and Cambodia. Miss Colombia and Miss Jamaica were crowned as first and second runners up.

Steve Harvey was back as the host following his mistake in 2015 where he accidentally announced and crowned Miss Colombia as the winner instead of the real winner, Miss Philippines.

“I know what you’re thinking, ‘Is that the guy from last year? Did they bring back the guy from last year?’ ” Harvey joked last night, adding that he had eye surgery to aid in looking at the flashcards.

Fergie was the performer for the 2017 Miss Universe Pageant, performing a song off her new album Double Duchess. Here she is performing during the Evening Gown competition.