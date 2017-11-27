Nick & Drew Lachey Seek Justice, Funds for Sports Bar Employee After Shooting

By Scott T. Sterling

Brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, formerly of ’90s pop group, 98 Degrees, are asking the public for funds and also to help locate a gunman after an employee at their Cincinnati sports bar was shot in the face on Thanksgiving morning.

Related: Boy Bands Unite: Joey Fatone Joins 98 Degrees Onstage



Ellie Richardson is a bartender at the brothers’ sports bar, Lachey’s, in the city’s Over-The-Rhine neighborhood. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of Walnut Street as Richardson was leaving work (via Cincinnati.com).

The altercation was initiated when Richardson was almost hit by a passing van while crossing the street. Richardson and the van driver exchanged words when she was shot in the face, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

“She’s in stable condition, but it’s still unclear how long she’ll be in the hospital and what her recovery process will entail,” reads a crowdfunding page launched for Richardson, the mother of a three-year-old son. “Funds from this campaign will go toward her medical expenses and help support her and her family until she’s back on her feet.”

At press time, 632 donors had contributed $41,299 towards the $50,000 goal.

Drew also re-tweeted the Cincinnati’s police’s department call for information regarding the perpetrator.

See the brother’s tweets below.

Please help Ellie and her family get through this most difficult time. Thank you!! youcaring.com/ellierichardso… —

Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) November 25, 2017