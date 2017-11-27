U2, Foo Fighters, SZA Set for ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Scott T. Sterling

December 2017 is set to be big month of music for Saturday Night Live.

The perennial late-night comedy sketch show is set to host U2 (Dec. 2), SZA (Dec. 9) and the Foo Fighters on Dec. 16, which will serve as the year-end holiday episode of the show.

The hosts for the SNL episodes will be Saoirse Ronan from the movie Ladybird (Dec. 2), James Franco (Dec. 9) and Kevin Hart (Dec. 16).

We’re definitely here for a Dave Grohl/Kevin Hart buddy cop skit.