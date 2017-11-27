jeremiah, jeff, morning, show, WQAL, Q104, cleveland, waffle house, top, ten, tracks

Waffle House Announces Their Most Played Songs

What kind of hits are being cooked up at Waffle House?
Sep 12, 2017; Coco, FL, USA; Waffle House in Cocoa was open for business and packed on Tuesday in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Cocoa's Terrance Fisher, his daughter Kristan, and friend Kalie Cleveland were among those dining. Mandatory Credit: Tim Shortt/Florida Today via USA TODAY NETWORK

Waffle House cooked up the results of the top 10 songs played on their TouchTunes jukeboxes over the past year. The results are surprisingly waffling!

  1. “Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban
  2. “Love On The Brain” by Rihanna
  3. “Shape Of You” by Ed Sheeran
  4. “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran
  5. “Heathens” by Twenty One Pilots
  6. “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd
  7. “Uptown Funk (Feat. Mark Ronson)” by Bruno Mars
  8. “Closer (Feat. Halsey)” by The Chainsmokers
  9. “Killing Me Softly” by Fugees
  10. “Must Be Nice” by Lyfe Jennings

Isn’t it kind of shocking that there are some pop hits on this list? Keith Urban at number one is not a shock, Blue Ain’t Your Color spent twelve weeks at #1 on Country Airplay.

CEO Walt Ehmer commented on the list, saying that “being listed in the top ten songs played by Waffle House customers might be the biggest milestone in these artists’ careers.”

