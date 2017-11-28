Dictionary.com’s Word Of The Year Is ‘Complicit’

By Paul Laux
Adj;  – Choosing to be involved in an illegal or questionable act, especially with others; having partnership or involvement in wrongdoing.”

You better know that word, because now it is the word of the year, according to dictionary.com.

Wonder why it’s the word of the year? Well, the “covfefe” reference should be a little bit of a hint.

“We chose our Word of the Year, in part, because of noteworthy stories of those who have refused to be complicit,” the dictionary said. “In the face of oppression and wrongdoing, this refusal to be complicit has been a grounding force of 2017.”

Short answer – Russia election interferece, the sexual harassment scandals, and the opioid epidemic.

How often do you use this word? If you made it through 2017 – apparently a lot.

More here.

