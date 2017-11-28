How To Be A Part Of Giving Tuesday!

We’ve had Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, and today brings Giving Tuesday.

What is it? It’s a day to give back to some of your favorite charities. Don’t know which to give to? Here are a few of our favorites:

Cleveland Food Bank – What they do: “The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is the largest hunger relief organization in Northeast Ohio having provided 55 million meals in 2017 to hungry people in Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Ashland and Richland counties.”

Donate to The Cleveland Food Bank HERE

MACPAD – What they do: “The mission of MACPAD (Mid-Atlantic Connection for PKU and Allied Disorders) is to enrich the lives of individuals and families of individuals with inherited metabolic disorders by disseminating information, providing supportive activities and encouraging the exchange of ideas.” Metabolic disorder such as PKU, which Jeremiah’s son has had since birth.

Donate to MACPAD HERE

Goodwill – What they do: “Goodwill® strives to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by helping people reach their full potential through education, skills training and the power of work.”

Donate to Goodwill HERE

Cleveland APL – What they do: “The Cleveland Animal Protective League’s mission is to foster compassion and end animal suffering.”

Donate to the Cleveland APL HERE