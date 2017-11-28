The “Upside-Down” Christmas Tree Has Returned

There are plenty of Christmas traditions – like mistletoe, cookies, ham, and now, an upside-down Christmas tree.

People are paying a pretty penny for it.

It’s a ‘Winter of Whimsy!’ This year’s holiday theme decks our halls in all things bright, including a whimsical upside down lobby tree. pic.twitter.com/TwrifPMp2E — Hotel del Coronado (@delcoronado) November 22, 2017

It’s kind of art. It also takes a lot of work, considering you have to actually hang it from your ceiling.

So where did this idea come from? It actually dates back way further than you’d think – back to 12th century when it was used to represent the Holy Trinity.

Some people love the idea:

I’m kinda diggin the look of the upside down Christmas tree 😅 — gabe (@Gprinceeee) November 23, 2017

Others? Not so much.

Ok, honestly?! Just drop this upside-down Christmas tree thingy before this becomes a trend. pic.twitter.com/ocHeJv1S7p — NIDHI (@jonas_nidhi) November 23, 2017

Either way, one thing is certain – it isn’t going to be cheap.

I have a lot of questions. Why is Target selling an upside down Christmas tree? Why is it nearly $1000? Is this a Stranger Things joke that I’m missing? Someone help. pic.twitter.com/ZA33y1WKyC — ʝєииα✨ (@schaferwafer) November 21, 2017

More here.