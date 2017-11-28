The “Upside-Down” Christmas Tree Has Returned

There are plenty of Christmas traditions – like mistletoe, cookies, ham, and now, an upside-down Christmas tree.
People are paying a pretty penny for it.
It’s kind of art. It also takes a lot of work, considering you have to actually hang it from your ceiling.
So where did this idea come from? It actually dates back way further than you’d think – back to 12th century when it was used to represent the Holy Trinity.
Some people love the idea:
Others? Not so much.
Either way, one thing is certain – it isn’t going to be cheap.
