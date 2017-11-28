The “Upside-Down” Christmas Tree Has Returned

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Christmas
Upside Down Christmas Tree

There are plenty of Christmas traditions – like mistletoe, cookies, ham, and now, an upside-down Christmas tree.

People are paying a pretty penny for it.

It’s kind of art. It also takes a lot of work, considering you have to actually hang it from your ceiling.

So where did this idea come from? It actually dates back way further than you’d think – back to 12th century when it was used to represent the Holy Trinity.

Some people love the idea:

Others? Not so much.

Either way, one thing is certain – it isn’t going to be cheap.

More here.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Open Now: Magic Of Lights
December 27th
Q104 Poses & PawsSign up for yoga with kittens this December!

Listen Live