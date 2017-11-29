Bruno Mars Discusses Capturing the Vibe of the Apollo for First TV Special

By Robyn Collins

Bruno Mars wanted to make sure his television special Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo, wasn’t a traditional video concert.

“We didn’t want this to be just a television show where the Hooligans and I sing three songs and go to commercial then sing three more songs and go to another commercial,” he told Billboard.

Instead, Mars and his production team worked hard to ensure the hour-long program captured the spirit of the historic venue.

“The band and I wanted to create a vibe that translates what we felt at the Apollo Theater,” Mars said. “As soon as we walked in there, we said this is the only place to do this special. Hopefully, the audience will feel that vibe at home.”

In addition, Mars, who was the co-executive producer of Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo, strived to make sure the audience was filled with a diverse array of people.

“We wanted everybody in the community to come out to the show,” he said. “So we passed out tickets as we met people in different locations. You’ll see them in the audience at the Apollo.”

Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo airs tonight (Nov 29) at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.