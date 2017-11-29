Holiday Movies Coming To Netflix In December

With the start of the season comes an overwhelming (in a good way) list of holiday movies to get you in the spirit. From Freeform to Hallmark, there are so many options and so many realizations that your social life is going to dwindle.

For those who don’t have cable — or who have a hard time sticking to TV times — here is Netflix’s December list of holiday favorites.

A Storybots Christmas (December 1)

(December 1) DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays (December 1)

(December 1) Trolls Holiday Special (December 6)

(December 6) The Santa Clause (December 12)

(December 12) The Santa Clause 2 (December 12)

(December 12) The Santa Clause 3 (December 12)

(December 12) Christmas Inheritance (December 15)

(December 15) Pottersville (December 15)

(December 15) You Can’t Fight Christmas (December 19)

(December 19) Miss Me This Christmas (December 19)

(December 19) The Toys That Made Us (December 22)

