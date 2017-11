You knew it would only be a matter of time, Snooki couldn’t stay out of the spotlight forever – and now it’s happeneing.Β Coming just next year, Jersey Shore is returning, calling the show “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.”

The best part is that the entire cast is coming back!Β Well, kind of –Β Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has not returned the calls, and is instead focusing on her own business.

It call came about after Snooki posted this video of her own promo:

WELP. We’re back 2018!! Thanks to the fans !!!!!!!! πŸ’ƒπŸ½πŸ’ƒπŸ½πŸ’ƒπŸ½πŸ’ƒπŸ½πŸ’ƒπŸ½πŸ’ƒπŸ½πŸ’ƒπŸ½πŸ’ƒπŸ½ #JERSEYSHORE A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:04pm PST

Are you ready?