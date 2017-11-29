VIDEO: Wildwater Kingdom Is No More

The summer is over, and that means all of your favorite water parks are shutting down, bracing for the long and cold winter. For Wildwater Kingdom, it’s goodbye forever – even though they have stood abandoned since September of 2016.

The park, which was nestled right next to the famed (an now abandoned) Geauga Lake, had been struggling for years – looming in the shadows of what once was.

The park has finally been taken down, and the demolition videos will give you all the feels:

The park is being taken down piece by piece, and it is a very sad thing to see.

What’s next? No one really knows. Cedar Fair released a statement, but it is pretty vague.

“Cedar Fair has been working cooperatively with both Bainbridge Township and the City of Aurora to redevelop the entire property into what will best benefit the surrounding communities. After examining its long-range plans, Cedar Fair has determined that the time is right to begin this transition and will continue to work together with community leadership in the positive future development of the property.”

It seems like it will be some time before we ever see another park here.

