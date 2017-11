After two months of being in rehab, Aaron Carter has left, and is ready to head back into the studio.

Carter entered rehab after facing a DUI arrest this past July, and it seems like he has finally turned the page.

Aaron Carter 'leaves rehab' after two-month stint as he throws himself into making new music https://t.co/FLGJaepbTa — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 30, 2017

Carter Instagramed himself in the studio shortly after, but the post has since been deleted. So who knows when, or what, we’ll hear from him next. Maybe some of the classics?

It's been over 16 YEARS since the Aaron Carter Christmas episode of Lizzie McGuire aired pic.twitter.com/88ODKKaigT — Lizzie McGuire (@ImLizzieM) November 28, 2017

