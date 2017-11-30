Ed Sheeran Recruits Beyoncé for ‘Perfect’ Duet

Ed Sheeran has released a remix of his current single “Perfect,” which features Beyoncé.

While it’s their first official track together, Sheeran and Queen Bey did join forces to perform “Drunk In Love” at the Global Citizen Festival in 2015. They also both took part in the GRAMMY tribute to Stevie Wonder that same year.

Sheeran had teased a superstar collaboration, and this pairing certainly delivers.

Check out the new version of “Perfect” below.

