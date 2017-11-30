NASA Can Help With Your Flat Tire

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: flat tire
(credit Q104)

No, NASA won’t come out and actually fix your tire – unless they feel so obliged. However, they are in the works to make a tire that will never go flat in the first place!

NASA doesn’t worry about just space, and now it can help you prevent punctures totally, as this tire is TOUGH.

They even claim that it is indestructible. Though, it hasn’t been over Ohio potholes just yet.

Apparently the tire has a memory alloy that allows atoms to reconfigure themselves and basically it just won’t ever pop or be broken.

There are other companies working on this as well, but for now, you’ll just have to learn how to use a jack.

More here.

