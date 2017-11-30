Jeremiah’s Favorite Things: Ohio Station Outlets [PICS]

Why go to 8 million different places when you get Christmas shopping done for every room in your house at Ohio Station Outlets!

Let’s start in my favorite room, the kitchen!

Check out this kitchen essential at Kitchen Collection:

And you CANNOT get through Kitchen Collection without hitting up the AS Seen On TV section (love these pans BTW)

How about to the living room next, your nose (and Grandma) are gonna love Yankee Candle Outlet! Check these sweet scents!

One of my favorite things about having kids it making them look fancy, lol. Check out some of these from Gymboree Outlet

This one’s not necessarily for a room in your house, but you do need some sustenance when getting your shop on! Get some Auntie Anne’s!