Kelly’s 10 Favorite Things From The Rock Hall

Here are 10 gifts from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame that Kelly thinks are GREAT!

10. CLEVELAND SKYLINE ORNAMENT

$14.99

9. CLEVELAND PINT GLASSES

$10

8. LONG LIVE ROCK HOLIDAY ORNAMENT

$14.99

7. TOM PETTY TANK / LADIES REBEL PLAID SHIRT

$36 – Ladies Rebel Plaid Shirt

6. STEVIE NICKS INSPIRED BLOUSE

5. MATCHING KISS PAJAMA SET

$35

4. LOVE CREAM CREW FLEECE

$32.99

3. HOLIDAY THROW PILLOWS

2. LEATHER TIGER JACKET

LONG LIVE ROCK VARSITY JACKET

$68

Do your online shopping at The Rock Hall gift shop here

Or shop in person at The Rock Hall located in Downtown Cleveland!

HOURS

Open every day from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Extended hours on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day

No admission necessary to get into the gift shop!