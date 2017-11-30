Kelly’s 10 Favorite Things From The Rock Hall

Here are 10 gifts from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame that Kelly thinks are GREAT!
10. CLEVELAND SKYLINE ORNAMENT
$14.99
9. CLEVELAND PINT GLASSES
$10
8. LONG LIVE ROCK HOLIDAY ORNAMENT
$14.99
7. TOM PETTY TANK / LADIES REBEL PLAID SHIRT
$36 – Ladies Rebel Plaid Shirt
6. STEVIE NICKS INSPIRED BLOUSE
5. MATCHING KISS PAJAMA SET
$35
4. LOVE CREAM CREW FLEECE
$32.99
3. HOLIDAY THROW PILLOWS
2. LEATHER TIGER JACKET
- LONG LIVE ROCK VARSITY JACKET
$68
Do your online shopping at The Rock Hall gift shop here
Or shop in person at The Rock Hall located in Downtown Cleveland!
HOURS
Open every day from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Extended hours on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day
No admission necessary to get into the gift shop!