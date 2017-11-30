Kelly’s 10 Favorite Things From The Rock Hall

Here are 10 gifts from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame that Kelly thinks are GREAT!

10. CLEVELAND SKYLINE ORNAMENT

image015 Kellys 10 Favorite Things From The Rock Hall

$14.99

 

9.  CLEVELAND PINT GLASSES

image014 Kellys 10 Favorite Things From The Rock Hall

$10

 

8.  LONG LIVE ROCK HOLIDAY ORNAMENT

image016 Kellys 10 Favorite Things From The Rock Hall

$14.99

 

7.  TOM PETTY TANK / LADIES REBEL PLAID SHIRT

img 7827 Kellys 10 Favorite Things From The Rock Hall

$36 – Ladies Rebel Plaid Shirt

 

6.  STEVIE NICKS INSPIRED BLOUSE

img 7838 Kellys 10 Favorite Things From The Rock Hall

 

5.  MATCHING KISS PAJAMA SET

img 7845 Kellys 10 Favorite Things From The Rock Hall

$35

 

4.  LOVE CREAM CREW FLEECE 

img 7842 Kellys 10 Favorite Things From The Rock Hall

$32.99

3.  HOLIDAY THROW PILLOWS

image013 Kellys 10 Favorite Things From The Rock Hall

 

2.  LEATHER TIGER JACKET

img 7848 Kellys 10 Favorite Things From The Rock Hall

 

  1. LONG LIVE ROCK VARSITY JACKET

lg1 001289 Kellys 10 Favorite Things From The Rock Hall

$68

 

Do your online shopping at The Rock Hall gift shop here 

Or shop in person at The Rock Hall located in Downtown Cleveland!

HOURS

Open every day from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Extended hours on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day

No admission necessary to get into the gift shop!

