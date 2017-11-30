Tom Rinaldi To Host 18th Greater Cleveland Sports Awards

Tom Rinaldi will host 18th Greater Cleveland Sports Awards presented by Medical Mutual and Huntington Bank on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel Grand Ballroom.

A correspondent for ESPN since 2002, Tom Rinaldi has served as a weekly contributor to College Gameday, a sideline reporter for college football’s biggest games, including the Rose Bowl and national championships, and an interviewer and essayist for ESPN’s golf coverage at The Masters.

His feature stories are a staple on SportsCenter, E:60 and SCFeatured. Among other honors, Rinaldi has won 12 Emmy Awards as well as six national Edward R. Murrow Awards.

Rinaldi also holds the distinction of interviewing some of the biggest names across all sports including Tiger Woods, Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter, Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Andrew Luck.

