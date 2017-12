You can’t get much these days for a dollar, barely even a candy bar.

However, for the entire month of December, Applebee’s is offering you a Long Island Iced Tea for just a dollar in an effort to get the younger crowd back into the place.

They’re calling it their “Dollar L.I.T. deal,” and boy does it seem like it’s going to be like a good time.

Applebees bringing back one dollar drinks, but now they’ll be $1 LONG ISLANDS pic.twitter.com/zHf0oJI7QF — Patti Labelle Nephew (@Juwaneth) November 30, 2017

Funny thing is, it seems like it’s going to work – the millennials really are into it.

I PULL UP TO APPLEBEES, VIP, GAS TANK ON E, LONG ISLAND ICED TEAS ON ME pic.twitter.com/MODXOYqhz3 — Christmas Pun🎄 (@YoungQwan) November 30, 2017

So good luck, and drink on!

People gonna be leaving Applebees like pic.twitter.com/WDxtGaeciW — CIVIL (@CIVIL_NY) November 30, 2017

